Buy your official magazine of the EHF FINAL4 Men

The countdown to the EHF FINAL4 Men is on and what better way to look forward to the climax to the men’s top-flight season than reading the official interactive magazine of the event which is now available to download.

Packed with exclusive interviews and containing detailed information on all four teams chasing the title, the magazine - written in both English and German - is a must read for any handball fan and can be purchased now via the App Store, Google Play and at magazines.eurohandball.com.

Priced at € 1.99, the magazine is more than just words on a page, with additional video and photographs bring the reading experience to life like never before.

If you’re the kind of person who doesn’t have time to read every single page and are only interested in the exclusive interviews with the four players from each finalist, no worries – from next week you can do just that and pay 99 cents to just access these specially selected stories.