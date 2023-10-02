British Handball Association fined for withdrawal

In January 2023 the British Handball Association registered to participate and the draw for Women's EHF EURO 2024 Qualifiers would have taken place in April 2023.

However, in February 2023 the Association officially informed the EHF that a withdrawal is inevitable due to the cancellation of phase 1 of the competition and the therefore resulting financial hurdles.

The EHF Court of Handball decided on Thursday (28 September) that it will be required to pay a fine of €10.000, for having withdrawn from participating in the Women’s EHF EURO 2024 Qualifiers.

Half of the fine has been imposed on a suspended basis, subject to a two-year probationary period starting from the date of this decision.

An appeal may be filed to the EHF Court of Appeal within seven days.