Court of Handball issues decision in Nachevski case

Dragan Nachevski was released from his duties as the Member Refereeing of the EHF Competitions Commission in May 2023 after the EHF received information from Danish broadcaster TV2 that he had been involved in a conversation with an alleged Chinese businessman.

In this set-up the topic of match fixing was touched. Although Nachevski declined the offer, he did not report the approach to the relevant authorities within the EHF.

An appeal against the initial decision of the EHF Court of Handball was successful due to formal reasons and the EHF Court of Appeal referred the case back to the first instance.

In its new decision, the EHF Court of Handball found that Nachevski is suspended from carrying out any functions within the EHF and participating in any EHF activities for two years as of the date of the decision (12 April 2024).

The period between the initial Court of Handball decision (11 September 2023) and the Court of Appeal Decision (9 November 2023), i.e. two (2) months, is deducted from the suspension period.

Additionally, Nachevski shall pay a fine of €5.000 for the violation of fundamental obligations outlined in the EHF Regulations and in the EHF Code of Conduct.

This decision relates only to violations in connection with non-reporting. Legal procedures and investigations concerning a lack of integrity and betting irregularities are still ongoing.

An appeal may be filed to the EHF Court of Appeal within seven days.