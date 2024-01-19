Official statement regarding the match France vs Croatia

The European Handball Federation is aware of public statements by players of the French national team saying they had been the target of racist chants during Thursday’s main round match, France vs Croatia.

The European Handball Federation condemns all forms of racism, discrimination and intolerance.

Behaviour that is intended to discriminate or racially abuse any player, official and spectator is not tolerated at any match organised under the umbrella of the EHF. There is no place for any such behaviour in European handball.

On Thursday, the spectators in question were identified and removed from the stands by security.

All matches at the Men’s EHF EURO 2024 to date have been played in an incredible, exciting and friendly atmosphere, mirroring the spirit and the values of the sport of handball.

Thursday's incident will be further discussed between the European Handball Federation and the German Handball Federation to take all possible measures so that anything similar does not occur again.

Furthermore, it will be addressed with the Croatian delegation at the Men’s EHF EURO 2024, highlighting a delegation’s extended responsibility for their fans’ behaviour at the championship’s matches.