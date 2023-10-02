Grøndahl: “Our group feels like the Champions League”

Tobias Grøndahl attended his first handball match when he was two weeks old. His mother Tonje was a player in Lommedalen, his father Thomas was the coach of the team, and the little Tobias got handball laid in his cradle when he was born in 2001.

And as the family bonds are very strong, Thomas Grøndahl became the first coach of Tobias, who played and plays for the same clubs as his father: Haslum and now Elverum. Not forget to mention that younger brother Theodor is a handball player, too.

One more thing unites the Grøndahl family: the number on the jersey is always a 15.

“There is no special relationship to this number. My dad was the first to choose 15, my mum did the same, so Theodor and me also have 15”, says Tobias Grøndahl.

But if a club wants to sign him and another player already has this number?

“Maybe it must be written in my contract that I must get this number,” the 22-year-old centre back says with a smile.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tobias Grøndahl (@tobias_grondahl)

Despite his young age, Grøndahl is about to start his fifth international season with Elverum Handball in October. After four seasons in the EHF Champions League, now the team coached by former EHF Champions League winner Börge Lund throws off in the EHF European League.

“But our European League group feels like playing in the Champions League, very challenging,” says Grøndahl, when talking about opponents SG Flensburg-Handewitt, Kadetten Schaffhausen, and HC Lovcen-Cetinje.

“Definitely Flensburg are the favourites in this group, they have a really strong team with great new arrivals. We are really looking forward to facing them again after the duels in the Champions League. We hope to make it to the main round, this is our first goal, then we see what is possible,” says Grøndahl, who suffered from a minor injury early in the season but is back at 100 per cent.