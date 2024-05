The protest was submitted regarding a referee decision in the 59:56 minute. After a careful evaluation of the situation, the panel determined that the decision was based on the EHF referees’ observation of the factual situation within the course of the match.

Such a decision falls under the scope of the EHF Legal Regulations as well as the Machineseeker EHF Champions League Regulations and shall be regarded as factual and thus final decisions not being subject to any protest.

The protest is therefore rejected as inadmissible.

An appeal may be filed to the EHF Court of Appeal until Monday, 6 May 2024.