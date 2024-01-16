Official statement on the match Denmark vs Portugal

In the 22nd minute of the preliminary round group F match, Denmark vs Portugal, a situation occurred that saw eight Portuguese players being present on the court during a Portuguese attack.

For clarification and transparency, the European Handball Federation states that this situation was a technical mistake by the EHF officials present at the match.

The video replay options available should have been sought for review as they could have rectified the situation.

As an ongoing process all matches of the Men’s EHF EURO 2024 are being analysed in order to prevent similar mistakes from happening in the future.