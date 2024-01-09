Information for fans travelling to EHF EURO 2024

Deutsche Bahn, official mobility partner of the Men’s EHF EURO 2024, has set up an emergency timetable with extra-long trains to enable the transport of as many people as possible.

This also applies to teams, officials and other groups directly associated with the tournament which will move from Dusseldorf to Berlin on 11 January. About 20 percent of the usual train connections will be available.

Due to the strike, the fan ticket is not train-specific any more but any other Deutsche Bahn train can be used. Additional time should be factored in for the journey to the opening matchday on Wednesday in Dusseldorf as well as to matches on 11 and 12 January in Berlin, Mannheim and Munich.

According to the information currently available, regional and suburban trains will also be affected. The local public transport, on the other hand, will be running.

It is recommended to form carpools and use the known portals for this purpose. For the opening match, the parking capacity around the MERKUR SPIEL-ARENA will be increased on 10 January.

DHB and EHF ask for the handball family to stick together and support each other.

Train connections available during the strike (currently announced to last from 2:00 hrs on 10 January to 18:00 hrs on 12 January), as well as information on the strike’s impact, are available on www.bahn.de in German and English.