Konyaalti and Gran Canaria among teams reaching round 3

As many as 38 matches were played from Friday to Sunday in Round 2 of the EHF European Cup Women, including 14 double-headers and 10 second-leg encounters.

The two most recent winners of the tournament, Konyaalti BSK from Türkiye and the Spanish side, Rocasa Gran Canaria, are among the teams progressing to the next stage, as the line-up of Round 3 is now complete.