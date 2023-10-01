Konyaalti and Gran Canaria among teams reaching round 3
As many as 38 matches were played from Friday to Sunday in Round 2 of the EHF European Cup Women, including 14 double-headers and 10 second-leg encounters.
The two most recent winners of the tournament, Konyaalti BSK from Türkiye and the Spanish side, Rocasa Gran Canaria, are among the teams progressing to the next stage, as the line-up of Round 3 is now complete.
- following a 39:19 win away at RK Hadzici last week, titleholders, Konyaalti finished the job at home, beating their Bosnian rivals by an even bigger margin, 44:19
- 2022 champions, Gran Canaria had no problems winning theot double-header against Israel's, Holon Yuvalim HC, 78:32 on aggregate
- after losing the first leg on Saturday, 31:30, KHF Istogu (KOS) hit back on on SIR 1MAIO/ADA CJB (POR) 29:27 to win 58:58 on aggregate
- following a 28:27 defeat in the first-leg match, Croatia's ZRK Drugo Selo '55 took a convincing revenge against Görele BSK (TUR), 36:23, to go through
- Round 3 matches will be held on 11/12 and 18/19 November. The draw will take place on Tuesday, 3 October at 11:00 and will be available on the Home of Handball YouTube channel
Ionias win all-Greek duel
In the only national derby in round 2, two Greek sides faced off, as Anagennisi Artas and O.F.N.Ionias played on Saturday and Sunday in N.Ionia – Athen.
Ionias removed all questions as to who would advance in the first leg, defeating their domestic rivals 34:20. On the following day, they also had the upper hand, but won by just three goals (26:23), to seal their Round 3 berth.