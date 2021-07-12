Broadcasters to televise beach handball to the world

Beach handball fans in 44 territories around the world will be able to tune in and watch this year’s EHF Beach Handball EURO with 13 broadcasters televising the action from Varna, Bulgaria.

It emphasises the global appeal of beach handball’s senior European national team championships ahead of the Tuesday’s throw-off.

The event is the first EHF Beach Handball EURO organised by the European Handball Federation that forms part of the 10-year media and marketing partnership with Infront and DAZN which started in 2020. Broadcast rights have been sold across Europe and as far as North America, Asia and Oceania.

It means beach handball will not just be screened in traditional handball markets in Europe but also in the United States, Canada, Thailand, Australia and New Zealand, where international pay-television broadcaster BeIN Sports will broadcast to millions of viewers.

Matches will also be available to watch worldwide on EHFTV with English commentary – apart from in countries where geo-blocking will apply – meaning that the 12th edition of the EHF Beach Handball EURO has the potential to be the most-watched in history.

The opening matches of the tournament throw off at 10:00 EEST (09:00 CEST) on Tuesday with the competition culminating on Sunday 18 July. The women’s final will take place at 17:00 EEST (18:00 CEST) before the men’s gold medal match scheduled an hour later (18:00 EEST/19:00 CEST).

Denmark are the reigning champions in both competitions following their dual success at the 2019 championships in Poland. The Danes are among 18 men’s teams and 17 women’s teams aiming for gold in Bulgaria. For further information and updates on the event, visit the official competition website.

List of broadcasters and territories:

Arenasport: Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Kosovo, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Serbia, Slovenia

Cyta: Cyprus

AMC: Czech Republic, Slovakia

A1, B1B: Bulgaria

Nent: Denmark, Faroe Islands, Finland, Norway, Sweden

beIN Sports: USA, Canada, Turkey, Cambodia, Laos, Thailand, Indonesia, East Timor, Hong Kong, Philippines, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Mauritius, Madagascar, New Zealand

Sportdeutschland.tv: Germany

INA TV: Greece

MTVA: Hungary

Eurosport: Poland

Sport TV: Portugal

Poverkhnost: Belarus, Moldova, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Ukraine

Worldwide on EHFTV, subject to geoblocking

Results, schedules and news regarding the EHF Beach Handball EURO can be found at beacheuro.eurohandball.com.