Buducnost claim first away win of the season

On Sunday, Buducnost BEMAX produced their best second half of the season in the DELO EHF Champions League, erasing a two-goal deficit and sealing a 34:30 win against BV Borussia 09 Dortmund in Germany.

The German champions, who are already assured of their play-off ticket, lost their fourth consecutive game in the competition – and their fifth in the last six games.

GROUP A

BV Borussia 09 Dortmund (GER) vs Buducnost BEMAX (MNE) 30:34 (18:16)

Dortmund looked on course to enhance the guests' pain when they led by two goals at the break

however, as Dortmund's attack missed shot after shot, an 8:2 run, spanning from the 40th minute until the 52nd minute, helped Buducnost clinch the win

Russian back Valeriia Maslova had the best game of her career in the DELO EHF Champions League, scoring 10 goals for Buducnost, with four of them coming in the defining run that helped the Montenegrin side clinch the win

back in Dortmund's squad for the first time in 2022, centre back Alina Grijseels scored six goals, improving her overall tally for the season to 69 goals

Buducnost will avoid finishing in eighth place if they do not lose against Podravka in round 14, while Dortmund will finish in sixth place

Buducnost finally come of age in an away game

A young, inexperienced side did not pay dividends for Buducnost this season, but the potential is still there. It took an amazing second half against Borussia Dortmund to seal their first away win this season, which ensures that they will not finish winless away from home for the third time ever.

The 34 goals scored by the Montenegrin side was their highest in a DELO EHF Champions League game since November 2019, when they put the same amount past SG BBM Bietigheim, and the win could be a building block for the future of Bojana Popovic’s team, despite their earliest exit from the competition since the 2012/13 season.