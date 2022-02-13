Viborg through after splitting points with Valcea

Both SCM Ramnicu Valcea and Viborg HK had boasted a perfect record of three wins in as many group matches, and they are still unbeaten following Sunday's encounter in Romania, which ended in a 30:30 draw.

While Valcea had secured their quarter-final ticket a week ago, a point was enough for Viborg to join them in the next stage.

GROUP D

SCM Ramnicu Valcea (ROU) vs Viborg HK (DEN) 30:30 (14:15)

in an extremely close first half, the teams were level 10 times before Viborg took a one-goal lead at the break

the pendulum continued to swing after the restart, but Valcea seemed to be on the way to victory as they led 30:27 with five minutes to go

however, Viborg hit back and Lærke Pedersen equalised with 100 seconds remaining

Mireya Gonzalez scored seven goals for Valcea, while Kristina Jörgensen had a tally of nine goals for Viborg

both teams are now level on seven points, with Viborg holding first place thanks to a better goal difference

A real battle emerging between @scmrmvl & @ViborgHK, where saves like this from Anna Opstrup Kristensen are worth their weight in gold! ✨#ehfel pic.twitter.com/2DF363xW0f — EHF European League (@ehfel_official) February 13, 2022

The teams will meet again on Wednesday

Both Viborg and Valcea have impressed with their convincing performances throughout the group phase, so it is logical that both sides remain undefeated after their entertaining game did not produce a winner.

On Wednesday, the two teams are scheduled to meet again, this time in a rescheduled game in Denmark, and it will be exciting to see if any of the teams will have the upper hand.