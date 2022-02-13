Viborg through after splitting points with Valcea
Both SCM Ramnicu Valcea and Viborg HK had boasted a perfect record of three wins in as many group matches, and they are still unbeaten following Sunday's encounter in Romania, which ended in a 30:30 draw.
While Valcea had secured their quarter-final ticket a week ago, a point was enough for Viborg to join them in the next stage.
GROUP D
SCM Ramnicu Valcea (ROU) vs Viborg HK (DEN) 30:30 (14:15)
- in an extremely close first half, the teams were level 10 times before Viborg took a one-goal lead at the break
- the pendulum continued to swing after the restart, but Valcea seemed to be on the way to victory as they led 30:27 with five minutes to go
- however, Viborg hit back and Lærke Pedersen equalised with 100 seconds remaining
- Mireya Gonzalez scored seven goals for Valcea, while Kristina Jörgensen had a tally of nine goals for Viborg
- both teams are now level on seven points, with Viborg holding first place thanks to a better goal difference
The teams will meet again on Wednesday
Both Viborg and Valcea have impressed with their convincing performances throughout the group phase, so it is logical that both sides remain undefeated after their entertaining game did not produce a winner.
On Wednesday, the two teams are scheduled to meet again, this time in a rescheduled game in Denmark, and it will be exciting to see if any of the teams will have the upper hand.
I knew from the beginning that it would be tough here. We are very happy not only with the draw and one point, but also with reaching the quarter-finals. I think both teams should be there. Bent (Dahl) challenged me a lot from the bench, so it was not easy. We had some problems at the end, actually, because three minutes before the end of the match we were behind by three goals. So, of course, we are happy with the draw!
I am happy with some parts but a little bit disappointed because we had the advantage with plus three and still end up with a draw. But, in the end, when we can see the big picture, Viborg easily had the possibility to switch the game in its favour. I am happy because we reached the quarter-finals. This was our number one objective and, of course, (in) the next step, we will see who is number one and two in the group.