Buducnost prove too strong for Lokomotiva

GROUP B

WHC Buducnost BEMAX (MNE) vs HC Lokomotiva Zagreb (CRO) 25:18 (16:8)

Buducnost made a good start as Ivana Godec scored five Buducnost's 10 goals to give them a five-goal lead

Lokomotiva's defence was fragile and could not find a solution to stop the opponents' attack, which Buducnost could do, and the Croatian side only scored their first goal in the fifth minute

the Croatian club trailed by eight goals at half-time as they were only able to convert 36 per cent of their shots in the first half, while Buducnost were on 76 per cent

the home team's lead reached double digits (20:10) six minutes into the second half

Armelle Attingré had an extraordinary day at the office with 15 saves after 40 minutes of playing time, including 13 stops in the first half; young Andrea Skerovic added another five in the last 20 minutes of the game with a 41 per cent save efficiency

Buducnost back on track

Buducnost ended their three-game losing streak and returned to winning ways on Saturday evening. After securing a narrow 25:24 win in Zagreb in round 3 of the EHF Champions League Women, Buducnost did not let the Croatian club get in their way.

Bojana Popovic's team wanted to get back on track not only in the competition but also at home. In five home matches, Buducnost had only defeated Storhamar Handball Elite, drawn against CS Rapid Bucuresti and lost three other matches. Buoyed by a good defensive performance and powerful attack, Buducnost reached their goal of earning a spot in the play-offs, which they missed last season when they finished seventh in group A.