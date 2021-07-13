Bulgaria feeling “much fire inside” at home EURO

Bulgaria have been so eager to start playing at their home Beach Handball EURO 2021 in Varna, they maybe wanted it a little bit too much.

“We were too ambitious,” said Samet Murtazali, the women’s head coach, after his team lost their first game 2:0 (26:18, 32:13) to Ukraine on the sun-soaked opening day of the championships Tuesday.

“We were burning to play the game, we had so much fire inside us, that some things didn’t work out,” Murtazali said. “Next time we will try to be a little bit more mobilised, to be a little bit calmer, to work on our attack, to be comfortable in our defence.”

Just hours earlier, a similar story for the men’s team. Preslav Stanchev gave the hosts an early lead with his first of 10 points against Poland, but Bulgaria ended up losing 2:0 following two tight sets: 14:11 and 21:20.

Both teams also lost their second game of the day – the women against Turkey, 2:0 (21:15, 20:9), and the men against record four-time European champions Croatia, 2:0 (15:12, 26:18).