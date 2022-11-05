Business conference ends with focus on empowering women

The final day of the conference in Ljubljana has been dedicated to female empowerment, moderated by Prof. Dr. Maja Zalaznik, Full professor in International Business and Head of the International Business program at the Faculty of Economics, University of Ljubljana, and one of the Ambassadors of the Women’s EHF EURO 2022.

Empowering women is one of the main topics and the important pillar of Women’s EHF EURO 2022, which has two playing venues in Slovenia – in Ljubljana and Celje – alongside the host cities Skopje in North Macedonia and Podgorica in Montenegro.

Empowering stories from the panel of female speakers sharing their personal and professional backgrounds underlined the importance of fundamental values that burst creativity, successful management, and satisfaction are the right path to success and achievements.

Slovenia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Tanja Fajon, shared the experience of being a female politician and highlighted the necessity of promoting equality and cooperation among all sectors and genders.

“Women’s empowerment was always the focus in my political activity. As the first female foreign minister, I want to lead a responsible feminist foreign policy,” Fajon said.

“Women hold almost half of middle and senior positions in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and run around 40% of our embassies. That is a data point that we can be proud of and a solid basis for the long-term fulfilment of our foreign policy commitments in the field of gender equality.”

Katarina Karlovšek, Director of RTA agency and also an Ambassador of the Women's EHF EURO 2022, pointed out that persistence and hard work, not only in business but also in sports, is the right direction to achieve success and personal satisfaction.