Denmark under pressure for first points in their milestone match

The action in group B at the Women's EHF EURO 2022 continues with round 2 on Sunday, following victories for Slovenia and Sweden on the opening night on Friday.

After their round 1 game against Denmark, tournament co-hosts Slovenia will hope to back up their victory against another powerful Scandinavian opponent, Sweden, in the first match on Sunday. Serbia and Denmark will wrap up the night in Celje with what will undoubtedly be a fierce battle, as both teams are on the hunt for their first points.