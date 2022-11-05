Denmark under pressure for first points in their milestone match
The action in group B at the Women's EHF EURO 2022 continues with round 2 on Sunday, following victories for Slovenia and Sweden on the opening night on Friday.
After their round 1 game against Denmark, tournament co-hosts Slovenia will hope to back up their victory against another powerful Scandinavian opponent, Sweden, in the first match on Sunday. Serbia and Denmark will wrap up the night in Celje with what will undoubtedly be a fierce battle, as both teams are on the hunt for their first points.
GROUP B
Slovenia vs Sweden
Sunday 6 November, 18:00 CET, live on EHFTV
- Slovenia started their EHF EURO 2022 campaign with the perfect scenario: defeating 2020 semi-finalists and 2021 World Championship bronze medallists Denmark 28:26
- Sweden won clearly against Serbia in their EHF EURO 2022 opener, after controlling the match almost entirely from start to finish
- Sweden wing and top scorer of the 2021 World Championship Nathalie Hagman ended Day one on top of the individual scoring chart, with nine goals
- Ana Gros netted eight goals in round 1, which brought her career total in the competition to 73 and equal first place with Tatjana Oder on Slovenia’s all-time scoring list at the EHF EURO
- in six direct duels between the two, Slovenia have beaten Sweden only once, at the EHF EURO 2016 on the Scandinavian side’s home court
Slovenia goalkeeper Branka Zec: "It will also be a difficult match. Sweden are also a great team, but we are playing at home. We should not be scared. We should show all our emotions and that here it will not be easy to beat us."
Sweden coach Tomas Axner: "Slovenia are a strong team but this group is open now and all teams have shown that they can beat each other, so it’s going to be close."
We saw on Friday that they are a good team and they have a fantastic crowd supporting them. They also have some very skilled players and they have one player [Ana Gros] who is very, very skilled. Of course, we have to find some ways to have her under control.
Serbia vs Denmark
Sunday 6 November, 20:30 CET, live on EHFTV
- Denmark were defeated in their opening clash, 26:28 against Slovenia, with a result that was not exactly a surprise but was a little improbable and was certainly a disappointment for the ambitious side
- in their round 1 game, a slow start cost Serbia dearly, as they were left chasing Sweden throughout the match. Though they managed to close the gap at times, the Scandinavian side were always in control
- Serbia goalkeeper Kristina Graovac earned the player of the match award despite her team’s loss, after entering the match late in the first half and reaching a huge tally of 16 saves at over 50 per cent
- with this game, Denmark goalkeeper Sandra Toft, the current IHF World Player of the Year, will take first place in her national team’s record for most EHF EURO matches played as she reaches 37 caps in this competition. It will also be Denmark’s 100th EHF EURO match
- Denmark have not beaten Serbia in an official match since 2015 at their home World Championship. Overall, Serbia have won three of the six matches between the two, Denmark two, and the latest game — at the 2019 World Championship — ended in a draw
Denmark back Mie Højlund: “Serbia are a tough team to play against and we know that we have to focus on ourselves. Most important is to go back and evaluate this game and improve on our defence and also our attack.”
Serbia coach Uros Bregar: “For both teams it will be a really important match because everything is still open and it's very important, how it will be against Denmark, because we can get a lot of answers after this match.”