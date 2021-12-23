Can Palmarsson and Magnusson push Iceland to the limit?

Having been drawn into one of the toughest groups of the preliminary round, facing Portugal, hosts Hungary and the Netherlands in Budapest, Iceland will be under pressure from the first match. After missing the Olympic Games in Tokyo and finishing 20th at the 2021 World Championship, the EHF EURO 2010 bronze medallists are certain to be tested.

Additionally, there is a question mark surrounding their mastermind Aron Palmarsson, who was injured several times in the last month.

In the EHF EURO 2022 qualifiers, Iceland finished second in their group below Portugal. Their final preparation matches will be on 7 and 9 January against Lithuania.

Three questions ahead of the Men’s EHF EURO 2022:

How fit is Aron Palmarsson?

Since his transfer to Aalborg Håndbold in the summer of 2021, Aron Palmarsson has suffered several injuries and could only play some Champions League matches. But the three-time Champions League winner (with THW Kiel and Barcelona) had his comeback on a club level right before the winter break in the Danish league.

The question will then be whether the mastermind of Iceland’s attack will be at 100 percent before the start of the EHF EURO. No question, Palmarsson is the team’s most important player in attack.

In January 2021, the centre back missed the World Championship in Egypt, and Iceland finished 20th — the worst in their history of participations in the competition. This underlines the importance of Palmarsson.