Viborg HK aim for the EHF Finals
Viborg HK have their goals set and the ambitions at the Danish club are high, with reaching the EHF European League Finals the primary target.
And Viborg may have the squad to achieve that. Captain Kristina Jörgensen leads a skilled team full of interesting players.
Main facts
- qualified for the EHF European League by finishing third in the Danish league last season
- lost team captain Carin Stromberg to Nantes over the summer
- Viborg’s new players are all from either Denmark or Norway
Most important question: Can Viborg make it all the way to the EHF Finals?
That is the big question for this talented team. Last season was a great one for Viborg, who finished third in the domestic league and took home the silver medal in the play-offs. This year Viborg want to be even better in the league and also compete on a high level in Europe.
“We are really looking forward to playing international handball — and have been looking forward to it for a long time. Our goal is to qualify for the next round and be one of the teams in the final four,” says coach Jakob Vestergaard.
Low ambitions are not really Viborg’s style. Vestergaard has high hopes and team captain Kristina Jörgensen shares her coach’s ambitions.
“I think that Nantes, Bietigheim and my own team Viborg are among the clubs that are favourites. If we play our best I believe that we can make it to the finals,” says Jörgensen.
The club wants to play in Europe every year and this season is no different.
“It is extremely important for us to play international handball. It is important for the players, the club, our fans — everyone. We love playing in our domestic league but when we play in Europe we meet new teams who are playing in ways we are not used to. We learn a lot,” explains Vestergaard.
Under the spotlight: Kristina Jörgensen
Jörgensen has been named the best left back in the Danish league two seasons in a row — and that says quite a lot considering the players she is up against. But Jörgensen has impressed game after game with her versatile play.
She is not only a great offensive player but also a great defender, who has been voted best defender in W17 EHF EURO in 2015. That was six years ago and now, only 23 years old, Jörgensen is ready to lead her team to greatness.
“My motivation for the new season is a lot about the fact that we now get to play a big competition in Europe. I am looking forward to playing against other European teams and playing a lot of matches in general,” says Jörgensen.
Did you know?
Viborg have seen their fair share of big stars over the years. Players like Heidi Astrup, Ann Grete Norgaard, Amanda Kurtovic, Cleopatre Darleux, Linnea Torstenson, Isabelle Gulldén and Mouna Chebbah have worn the green jersey.
What the numbers say
The current squad is made up of only three different nationalities — all of them Scandinavian: 11 Danish players, three Norwegians and one from Sweden, goalkeeper Emma Friberg.
Arrivals and departures
Arrivals: Laerke Nolsøe Pedersen (NFH), Mathilde Rivas-Toft (Molde HK), Sara Hald (Odense Håndbold), Camilla Fangel (Herning-Ikast Håndbold)
Departures: Carin Strömberg (Nantes Atlantique Handball), Amalie Grön (HH Elite), Majbritt Toft Hansen (HH Elite), Madeleine Östlund (TUSSIES Metzingen), Sanne Beck Hansen (NSK Håndbold), Laura Damgaard (HH Elite), Marianne Haugsted (Oppsal IF)
Past achievements
EHF Champions League:
Winners (3): 2005/06, 2008/09, 2009/10
EHF Cup:
Winners (3): 1993/94, 1998/99, 2003/04
Cup Winners’ Cup:
Winners (1): 2013/14
Other
Danish league: 16 titles (1994, 1995, 1996, 1997, 1999, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2004, 2006, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2013, 2014)
Danish Cup: one title (2014)