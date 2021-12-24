Viborg HK aim for the EHF Finals

Viborg HK have their goals set and the ambitions at the Danish club are high, with reaching the EHF European League Finals the primary target.

And Viborg may have the squad to achieve that. Captain Kristina Jörgensen leads a skilled team full of interesting players.

Main facts

qualified for the EHF European League by finishing third in the Danish league last season

lost team captain Carin Stromberg to Nantes over the summer

Viborg’s new players are all from either Denmark or Norway

Most important question: Can Viborg make it all the way to the EHF Finals?

That is the big question for this talented team. Last season was a great one for Viborg, who finished third in the domestic league and took home the silver medal in the play-offs. This year Viborg want to be even better in the league and also compete on a high level in Europe.

“We are really looking forward to playing international handball — and have been looking forward to it for a long time. Our goal is to qualify for the next round and be one of the teams in the final four,” says coach Jakob Vestergaard.

Low ambitions are not really Viborg’s style. Vestergaard has high hopes and team captain Kristina Jörgensen shares her coach’s ambitions.

“I think that Nantes, Bietigheim and my own team Viborg are among the clubs that are favourites. If we play our best I believe that we can make it to the finals,” says Jörgensen.

The club wants to play in Europe every year and this season is no different.

“It is extremely important for us to play international handball. It is important for the players, the club, our fans — everyone. We love playing in our domestic league but when we play in Europe we meet new teams who are playing in ways we are not used to. We learn a lot,” explains Vestergaard.