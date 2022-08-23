Can Szeged finally reach Cologne?

Team captain Bence Bánhidi, one of Szeged's most valuable players, has fully recovered after a long-term injury, providing the team with a huge boost at both ends of the court.

Main facts

this will be Pick Szeged's 21st season in the Machineseeker EHF Champions League

the Hungarian club have never reached the EHF FINAL4 Men

Szeged's off-season was one of the quietest on the continent, as only one player left the squad while Zoltan Szita became their sole signing before the 2022/23 season

Spanish head coach Juan Carlos Pastor starts his 10th season with Szeged

Most important question: Is this finally Szeged's season?

Szeged's continuous development is unquestionable as they have won three of the last four domestic titles and the team is recognised every year as one of the main competitors to reach Cologne.

However, the Hungarian club are still awaiting a breakthrough. The upcoming season will not be easier than the previous one. In group B, where Szeged will face Barça, RK Celje Pivovarna Laško, Lomza Industria Kielce, THW Kiel, HBC Nantes, Elverum Handball and Aalborg Håndbold, anything can happen.

"We’re in the stronger group. Each match will be difficult and important for us. In this season our philosophy is the same: we want to win all of our games in the EHF Champions League. But firstly we have to focus on Barça, which is the first opponent for us in the Champions League this season," said coach Juan Carlos Pastor.

The first match defines many things in the group phase — and captain Bence Bánhidi is well aware of this.

He said: "Before each season I am most looking forward to the first game — especially when we play it against the Champions League title-holders. I cannot wait to be on the court against Barça. I am sure that our arena will be full and our fans will help us a lot, so we want to win our first Champions League game, for sure."

With Zoltan Szita, who will have many familiar faces in Szeged from the Hungarian national team, strengthening the squad, they might have enough energy for the crucial springtime.

Under the spotlight: Bence Bánhidi

Szeged’s enormous line player has made a name for himself by wearing down opposition defences and scoring crucial goals for club and country.

Bánhidi either takes the attention of two defenders at the same time, making space for his teammates, or steps into good positions where he can get the ball. And when he does, it is almost impossible to stop him from shooting.

Bánhidi being healthy will give Szeged's opponents a headache. However, he is not alone in the line player position. Matej Gaber gathered plenty of experience with Montpellier, and Miklós Rosta scored the winning goal in the last second of the Hungarian championship final for "the blues".

How they rate themselves

Szeged's goal is mostly the same every season: to advance to Cologne while triumphing in Hungary's domestic competitions.

"We are the winners of the Hungarian league and we want to play like champions in the next season as well. After 2021 and 2022, we want to win the Hungarian league again and our dream is to qualify for the EHF FINAL4 for the first time in the club’s history," added Bánhidi.

On the other hand, IHF Men's World Championship-winning coach Pastor knows what it will take for the players to hear their names in the Lanxess Arena.

"The EHF Champions League is the best competition in handball with the best clubs. Our arena is always full during the home matches. I think this season there are eight teams who have the same chance to qualify for the EHF FINAL4 and we are among these clubs. We will do everything to be there," said Pastor.

Did you know?

Since the new arena opened its doors last December, Pick Szeged have not lost a European game in the Pick Arena. With the new arena's capacity of approximately 8,200 providing a more intimidating atmosphere for the opponents, Szeged have won three games and only drawn one in four European home games at their new home.

Newcomers and departures

Newcomers: Zoltan Szita (Orlen Wisla Płock/POL)

Departures: Nik Henigman (Saint-Raphaël Var HB/FRA)

Past achievements

EHF Champions League:

Participations (including 2022/23 season): 21

Quarter-finals (5): 1996/97, 2003/04, 2014/15, 2016/17, 2018/19

Play-offs (2): 2020/21, 2021/22

Last 16 (8): 2004/05, 2005/06, 2006/07, 2010/11, 2012/13, 2015/16, 2017/18,

*2019/20

Main Round (1): 2007/2008

Group Phase (3): 2008/2009, 2009/2010, 2011/2012

Qualification (1): 2013/14

Other

EHF Cup: Winners 2013/14, Quarter-finals 2000/01

Last 16: 1994/95, 1999/2000

Cup Winners' Cup: Semi-finals 1993/94, Quarter-finals 2002/03, 2008/09

Hungarian league: 5 titles (1996, 2007, 2018, 2021, 2022)

Hungarian cup: 7 titles (1977, 1982, 1983, 1993, 2006, 2008, 2019)

*Szeged did not play their planned Last 16 tie in the 2019/20 season due to the Covid-19 pandemic