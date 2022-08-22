Danish star tops EHF European League Men transfers

Here, we take a look at the top 10 transfers that could define the new season, as they could change the dynamics between the favourites and outsiders in the EHF European League.

10. Leo Maciel (Sporting CP)

At 33, the Argentinian goalkeeper is having success late in his career. With Barça, Maciel crowned his first season in the EHF Champions League with a title. His good performances caught the eye of many clubs around Europe, and Sporting were fortunate to sign him for this season. His experience and calm could help his new team finally progress past the Last 16 stage.

9. Peter Hornyak (Balatonfüredi KSE)

At 26, the Hungarian right wing is making another crucial move in his career. After playing for Tatabanya since 2019, the national team player has made the move to replace Pedro Rodriguez at Balatonfüredi KSE. Hornyak previously played for Balatonfüredi KSE from 2017 to 2019, but this is a transfer that could see him move to another level.

8. Gilberto Duarte (Frisch Auf Göppingen)

The Portuguese left back was initially meant to move to Vardar, but after things got complicated he decided to sign for Frisch Auf Göppingen. At 32, Duarte has yet to win a continental trophy, despite previously playing for Barça and Montpellier. If he can move past his injuries, he could help the German side return to former glories.

7. Sigvaldi Gudjonsson (Kolstad Handball)

Two seasons after leaving to join Kielce, the Icelandic right wing is back in Norway. He played in the country for two seasons, from 2018 to 2020, with Elverum. While he came into the public eye playing in the EHF Champions League with the Norwegian side, Gudjonsson gained experience and raised his level. And no doubt he will help Kolstad produce a good showing in their first European League season.

6. Viran Morros (Pfadi Winterthur)

The Spanish defence specialist has seen it all and won almost everything in handball. At 38, he has played for the most successful sides in Europe, such as Barça, Ciudad Real, Paris Saint-Germain and, lately, Füchse Berlin. While Winterthur do not feature among the favourites in the European League, the arrival of Viran Morros will surely bring some much-needed experience to the table.

5. Youssef Ben Ali (PAUC Handball)

The Qatar national team player made an incredible comeback in European handball. After playing for a couple of seasons in Qatar, Youssef Ben Ali jumped in for Barça after Luis Frade’s injury, and definitely added some value in the line player position. After that, he now joins PAUC for one of the biggest transfers of the summer. Both defensively and offensively, his presence will hopefully help Aix move to another level.

4. Thomas Solstad (Bjerringro-Silkeborg)

After three successful seasons in the EHF Champions League playing for Elverum, the Norwegian line player decided to move to Denmark and Bjerringbro-Silkeborg. A surprising move at first glance, but the 25-year-old line player will get a lot of responsibility at his new club. After scoring almost 50 goals last season in the Champions League, now is the time for Thomas Solstad to step up.

3. Stas Skube (Montpellier Handball)

Montpellier were looking for an old-style playmaker after a disappointing season last year. They decided to sign Stas Skube, who was originally meant to play for Kielce. The Slovenian centre back has driven most of the defences around Europe crazy, resulting in a Champions League title with Vardar in 2019. Imagining a playmaking duo of Diego Simonet and Stas Skube should give fans goosebumps.

2. Mate Lekai (FTC)

FTC have never previously made such an impressive transfer as they just did by signing Mate Lekai. After playing for Szeged and Celje, the Hungarian centre back played for Veszprém for eight seasons. After a tough last season, he decided to give his career another move by moving to FTC. Clearly, this a transfer that could change everything for the Hungarian side.

1. Mathias Gidsel (Füchse Berlin)

To some, it feels like Füchse Berlin have won the lottery by signing Mathias Gidsel. The young Danish right back, who turns everything he touches to gold, has already won many individual awards over the last two seasons. Moving from GOG to the German capital city is clearly taking him out of his comfort zone, but Gidsel has already proved he is not scared of taking a risk.