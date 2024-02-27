20240227

Carlsbogård takes nothing for granted in MOTW

27 February 2024, 12:00

It is number two against number one in group B on Thursday night when SC Magdeburg host Barça in the Match of the Week in round 13 of the Machineseeker EHF Champions League group phase. Barça left back Jonathan Carlsbogård is wary of Magdeburg’s strengths, despite his team’s 12-goal win in the reverse fixture last September.

With a two-point lead heading into the upcoming round, Barca are the number one team in group B. But that position could look differently after round 13, as the Spanish side have their lead challenged by runners-up Magdeburg.

“I think it’s really nice to be number one. The goal is to get into the top two, so we can skip the next phase and the extra step that will then be needed to move on,” Barça left back Jonathan Carlsbogård says about avoiding the play-offs and heading straight into the quarter-finals.

“We are very pleased to be number one. We want to win all the games, but to be number one or two is the goal.”

For the Swedish back, the advantage of sitting out the play-offs is obvious.

“It is a huge advantage to finish in the top two. It is important to us. We get more time to train and focus on the matches to come, and then we minimise the number of matches. It will be good for us to go straight ahead,” Carlsbogård says.

And then further, further, further is what the Spanish powerhouse must do if they want to get close to their objective.

“The goal every year at Barça is to win the EHF Champions League – for the club, the team, and the players,” he says. “That is always our goal. We fight for it all season. However, we also know that there are many good teams and a lot can happen, but it is certainly our hope and our attitude that we must win.”

With one more round to play next week, Barça will already lock up the top position if they do not lose the MOTW in Magdeburg on Thursday (live on EHFTV at 20:45 CET).

The defending champions, who made a triumphant return to Europe’s topflight after 16 years last season, are treated with a lot of respect by Barça.

“Magdeburg are incredibly good. They have beaten us a few times in recent seasons. Those are always tough games against them,” says Carlsbogård, downplaying the impact of the massive 32:20 victory over Magdeburg in the reverse fixture in Barcelona back in round 2 last September.

“We won the first group game against them, but they are dangerous. In terms of shape, they are really strong and run well, they are really good. We had good control over them last time, so we'll try that again this time. They have a good level of play and they know what they want – but so do we.”

The goal every year at Barça is to win the EHF Champions League – for the club, the team, and the players. That is always our goal. It is our hope and our attitude that we must win.
Jonathan Carlsbogård
Left back, Barça

Just like Barca’s roster, Magdeburg’s squad is packed with prominent names and big stars – including a range of fellow Swedish internationals, such as Felix Claar, Oscar Bergendahl, Albin Lagergren, and Daniel Pettersson.

“It is awesome. It's fun to be around and play against your friends. There are many out there on the various teams,” Carlsbogård says.

“But it's a bit funny, because you play in different teams and want to do everything to win over each other for your own club. And when you meet again in the national team, you are good friends. It is incredibly cool to meet Swedes all around.”

photos © Sara Gordon

