Carlsbogård takes nothing for granted in MOTW

With a two-point lead heading into the upcoming round, Barca are the number one team in group B. But that position could look differently after round 13, as the Spanish side have their lead challenged by runners-up Magdeburg.

“I think it’s really nice to be number one. The goal is to get into the top two, so we can skip the next phase and the extra step that will then be needed to move on,” Barça left back Jonathan Carlsbogård says about avoiding the play-offs and heading straight into the quarter-finals.

“We are very pleased to be number one. We want to win all the games, but to be number one or two is the goal.”

For the Swedish back, the advantage of sitting out the play-offs is obvious.

“It is a huge advantage to finish in the top two. It is important to us. We get more time to train and focus on the matches to come, and then we minimise the number of matches. It will be good for us to go straight ahead,” Carlsbogård says.