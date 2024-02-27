Carlsbogård takes nothing for granted in MOTW

And then further, further, further is what the Spanish powerhouse must do if they want to get close to their objective.
“The goal every year at Barça is to win the EHF Champions League – for the club, the team, and the players,” he says. “That is always our goal. We fight for it all season. However, we also know that there are many good teams and a lot can happen, but it is certainly our hope and our attitude that we must win.”
With one more round to play next week, Barça will already lock up the top position if they do not lose the MOTW in Magdeburg on Thursday (live on EHFTV at 20:45 CET).
The defending champions, who made a triumphant return to Europe’s topflight after 16 years last season, are treated with a lot of respect by Barça.
“Magdeburg are incredibly good. They have beaten us a few times in recent seasons. Those are always tough games against them,” says Carlsbogård, downplaying the impact of the massive 32:20 victory over Magdeburg in the reverse fixture in Barcelona back in round 2 last September.
“We won the first group game against them, but they are dangerous. In terms of shape, they are really strong and run well, they are really good. We had good control over them last time, so we'll try that again this time. They have a good level of play and they know what they want – but so do we.”