Young talents into spotlights as Serbia meet Montenegro

Serbia and Montenegro share a long history and the battle for the top position of group 6 will mark their 13th mutual encounter.

Both teams went through changes in recent years, introducing new names to the team. While Montenegro await a new round of qualification matches with a well-structured squad, Serbia went through additional changes since playing round 2 last October.

“In a way, I am happy there are a lot of young talents in the team. We have been learning for years from experienced players, taking in all advice and now they left us to lead,” says Jovana Jovovic, one of Serbia’s young players but already with vast experience.

“Still, we made a big change within the team, maybe a little bit unexpected at that moment, but the most important thing is that the work ethic and system remained the same. We need time to make progress, but I know this team can do great in the future. Already at the World Championship, we showed good fighting spirit.”

The 22-year-old left back debuted for the national team in 2019 and has since become one of the main players, both in the national team and at EHF Champions League side DVSC Schaeffler.

Jovovic showed her skills already in the youth national team and with the trust gained from the coaches, she went from pupil to becoming a leader.

“Since I was young, I liked to be the one taking the burden. I always loved to be the one taking the responsibility and being the leader on the court,” Jovovic says.

“There is some pressure on my shoulders, especially from the media. But then again, playing for your country is a huge responsibility. Of course, my biggest wish is for the whole team to play well, that we are winning, but no matter the result, I am proud to be here every time.”