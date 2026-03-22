FTC claimed their first away win against BVB in their third meeting — a good grounding ahead of the rematch in Hungary as they target their 14th quarter-final appearance

FTC's top scorers Petra Simon and Katrin Klujber led the charge once again, netting eight and six goals respectively and taking their tallies to 75 and 73

Gloria Bistrita won their first Champions League clash against Ikast and celebrated their first victory in three encounters against the Danish side thanks to a strong final 10 minutes

goalkeeper Renata de Arruda made crucial stops for Bistrita's win, finishing with 14 saves

both Bistrita and Ikast are eyeing their first quarter-final spot as the rematch moves to Romania next weekend

PLAY-OFFS, FIRST LEG

H2H: 0-1-2

Top scorers: Lara Egeling 8/12 (BV Borussia Dortmund); Petra Simon 8/14 (FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria)

BVB challenged FTC hard, not allowing the Hungarian side to make a break for a larger part of the clash. With a solid defence and former FTC player Melinda Szikora making key saves, BVB kept the game tight and even forced Jesper Jensen to call a time-out in the 21st minute at 9:9. The new plan paid off as FTC spurred a new run to open their first three-goal lead with Petra Simon netting her third of the day and becoming the driving force of her side. They held on to that gap until the break as Blanka Böde-Bíró joined the goalkeeping show with 44 per cent save efficiency at half-time.

In the opening minutes of the second half, FTC seemed to get a grip on the game, setting a 18:14 lead. However, BVB kept their heads high and with Kelly Vollebregt and Lara Egeling as their lynchpins, they levelled in the 46th minute. However, their progress was hampered by the sheer number of attacking mistakes, allowing FTC to open a new gap as the game entered its final 10 minutes. BVB's potential comeback was ultimately stopped by Laura Glauser who came in between the posts and helped her side seal a six-goal win with crucial saves, setting a strong lead ahead of the rematch.