FTC prevail in Dortmund, Gloria complete late comeback
The first leg of the EHF Champions League Women 2025/26 play-offs wrapped up on Saturday with two games delivering for handball fans. FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria had to fight hard for a 31:25 away win against BV Borussia Dortmund, while Gloria Bistrita mounted a late comeback against Ikast Håndbold to win 35:34 — completing a weekend in which no home side celebrated.
We were less sharp, especially in our shots in the second half. We had difficulty stopping them defensively and also made some serious mistakes where we didn’t maintain discipline. They are skilled players, so we shouldn’t give them that much space — if we do, they will find their way to goal. It’s incredibly disappointing that we have to leave here with a loss. It’s not an impossible result, but it’s disappointing when we were leading at half-time.
It was a tough game against Ikast with a lot of good players. They forced us into some mistakes at the beginning of the game, but we kept pushing, and in the end it was enough for the win.