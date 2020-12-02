Changing lives for women and children at EHF EURO 2020

After each match at the Women’s EHF EURO 2020, the best player will receive the Grundfos Player of the Match award – an award which will bring clean water and sanitation to women and children in Africa.

On December 3, the first of 47 matches at the Women’s EHF EURO 2020 takes off. Each game will provide life-changing opportunities for women and children in Africa with the Grundfos Player of the Match award – an award that essentially acts as a donation, giving women and children in Africa access to clean water and hygiene items, helping them to be safe, clean and hydrated.

“At Grundfos we are committed to deliver safely managed drinking water to 300 million people that doesn’t have access today before 2030. As supporters of both handball and the UN’s Sustainable Development Goal 6, we are proud to combine the championship with the possibility to bring clean and safe water to people in need,” says Peter Trillingsgaard, Vice President of Group Communication, Public Affairs and Sustainability at Grundfos.

Lack of access to clean water is a severe issue in many parts of Africa, and many women and children walk for hours every day to collect water for their families, risking their health and safety to get water that often prove to be contaminated. And with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, access to clean water and sanitation is even more essential to prevent spreading the virus.

“This unprecedented global pandemic only emphasizes the need for life-improving initiatives. Events like the Women’s EHF EURO 2020 not only give us joy in tough times, but also serves as a platform to remind ourselves of the challenges we all need to be aware of,” adds Peter Trillingsgaard.

To bring water and sanitation people in Africa, Grundfos has partnered up with well-known humanitarian actor, Danish Red Cross, to make a donation in the name of the Grundfos Player of the Match. Given the COVID-19 pandemic, handing over the awards to the players in person is not possible, so long-term Grundfos partner KUKA, a leading global supplier of intelligent automation solutions, will make sure that the player is honored in a safe manner by sending the mobile robot KUKA KMR iiwa onto the court, carrying both the award and the message of the importance of clean and safe water.