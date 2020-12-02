12:48

We have a preview for this month's VELUX EHF FINAL4 2020 semi-final between Veszprém and Kiel this evening.

The sides already met in possibly the best match of the season so far, an incredible 60 minutes which ended in a draw. Watching the highlights is certain to get you excited for the big game today.

11:32

The focus is on group B today as we see the top four teams take each other on.

Barça have enjoyed a perfect start to the campaign with seven wins from seven, sitting top of the group, while Aalborg have proven that they not to be messed with and deserve their third place at the moment.

Barça won the high-scoring reverse fixture on home ground 42:33, which you can see the highlights of below. After three straight defeats, Aalborg bounced back last week and beat Veszprém 32:30 away from home, giving them plenty of confidence for tonight.

11:00

Good morning, one and all, and welcome to another exciting week of EHF Champions League action.

There has been a recent shakeup in the schedule as PSG vs Kielce has been postponed, due to a positive COVID-19 case, and Flensburg vs Szeged has been chosen as Match of the Week.

So there are five matches on the way this week, here they are:

Wednesday 2 December (18:45 CET)

Aalborg Håndbold (DEN) vs Barça (ESP)

Telekom Veszprém HC (HUN) vs THW Kiel (GER)

Thursday 3 December (18:45 CET)

HC Motor (UKR) vs RK Celje Pivovarna Laško (SLO)

SG Flensburg-Handewitt (GER) vs MOL-Pick Szeged (HUN)

HC Meshkov Brest (BLR) vs Elverum Handball (NOR)