Charity partnership with Plan International continues

EHF Marketing are delighted to announce that Plan International will continue to be the official charity partner for the EHF Champions League Men for the 2020/21 season.

From turning Europe pink to supporting a young girl in Brazil, the partnership with Plan International has touched the lives of thousands through the medium of handball across the world over the past three seasons.

The cooperation, which was announced back in September 2017, has also seen the men’s premium European handball competition support the charity with visible exposure in the centre circle on court.

It is off the court, however, where the partnership has helped raise awareness the most, with the promotion of several important topics, including International Day of the Girl Child – a day which highlights the need for equal rights for young girls.

To further support the work of the charity, EHF Marketing began sponsoring Lays, a girl who lives in an area of Brazil where a lot of children and adults live in poverty and where schools are either poorly equipped or lack teaching staff.

In the summer of 2019, handball legend Dominik Klein and EHF Marketing Managing Director David Szlezak visited Brazil to witness first-hand the work that Plan International does to help improve the lives of girls and met with Lays and her family and friends.

With the continuation of the cooperation confirmed ahead of the new season, the EHF Champions League Men will further support Plan International with a series of activations through the 2020/21 campaign.

Wolfgang Porschen, Marketing and National Executive Director of Plan International Deutschland e.V. said: “Our goal is to give children all over the world the chance for a healthy and safe life. The EHF Marketing is now in its third year as our valued and trusted partner and supports both its sponsored child in Brazil and the initiative 'Children need fans! We would like to say thank you and look forward to another successful season together.”

On the extension of the agreement, David Szlezak, Managing Director of EHF Marketing GmbH, said: “We are honoured to be able to extend our relationship with Plan International for the forthcoming season.

“Over the past two years our cooperation has gone from strength to strength with a series of handball-related activations which have helped raise awareness of the crucial work they are undertaking across the world.

“Using handball to connect with people gives us great pride and we are looking forward to another season of support.”