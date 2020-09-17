What an impressive start for Kiel, what a disappointing defeat for Igor Vori in his Champions League debut as coach of HC PPD Zagreb: In a dominant way, THW left the host behind in their opener of the season 2020/21. Thanks to seven goals of new arrival Sander Sagosen and an eight-goals advance at the break Kiel had an easy start - and a wing player from down under made history.

MOTW: HC PPD Zagreb (CRO) v. THW Kiel (GER) 21:31 (6:14 )

Six goals at the break was the lowest outcome for Zagreb in a first half of a Champions League match since the 6:17 at Portland San Antonio on 22 October 2015.

It was Kiel’s seventh victory against Zagreb in the 15 th Champions League match and the first away victory of THW at Zagreb since the 28:23 in 2002.

In minute 42, when Sagosen scored his fifth of seven goals, the gap was ten goals for the first time at 23:13.

Niklas Ekberg scored six times for Kiel - if he nets in the same number at the VELUX EHF FINAL4 in December, he would be the top scorer of the 2019/20 season.

Sagosen was awarded Player Of The Match, presented by IQONIQ

Bevan Calvert first Australian in EHF Champions League



In minute 49, the match in Zagreb became historic: Bevan Calvert entered the court - as the first ever Australian player in the EHF Champions League Men. The 34-years-old wing, who played five World Championships for Australia, regularly is assistant coach of THW Kiel’s U23 team, but now got the chance for his debut in the Champions League. Since 2009, Calvert plays in Germany, since 2018, he plays for Kiel’s second team and now is there assistant coach.