EHF Champions League

Flensburg snatch narrow win against Kielce

EHF / Kevin Domas16 September 2020, 23:00

Two teams who drew in their EHF Champions League oppositions last season and a first round after a six-month break: everything was in place for a high-level game, and that is exactly what Flensburg and Kielce delivered.

Kielce were ahead on the score board for the most part, but the home side never gave up. And, in a game that could have ended in a draw, Flensburg managed to secure their first points.

GROUP A
SG Flensburg-Handewitt (GER) vs Kielce (POL) 31:30 (14:14)

  • after drawing twice last season, Flensburg and Kielce were neck-and-neck again this time, with the victory only decided in the last minute
  • the biggest advantage of the game was in favour of Kielce, who led by three in the 47th minute (26:23)
  • Norwegian players were key for Flensburg in the second half, with Torbjoern Bergerud making important saves while Gøran Johannessen scored the game winner in the 59th minute
  • the top scorer was Uladzislau Kulesh, with eight for Kielce

Kielce’s Belarusian connection

Kielce have a pair of Belarusian players in their squad, and both were on fire in the round 1 clash. Alongside Kulesh’s top-scoring effort, Artsem Karalek contributed seven and the two combined for 10 in the second half. But Kulesh had the potential drawing ball in his hands in the dying seconds of the game and did not manage to convert it to a goal.

“When I arrived at the arena, it was empty and it felt strange, because we know how much our fans mean to us. It is a difficult time for all clubs, but I’m happy the team fought nonetheless, and that we were able to give our fans the two points, because they kept us going through the hard times. I’m proud of my players but also of the whole club.”
Maik Machulla
Flensburg coach
