12 goals from new arrival Melvyn Richardson paved the way to Plock’s win at Szeged, where spectators saw 67 goals

Füchse Berlin continued their high-speed handball as they defeated Nantes, scoring 24 goals in the second half and an overall of 40 goals

who else but EHF Excellence Awards 2024/25 MVP and current IHF World Player of the Year Mathias Gidsel was responsible for Berlin’s opening win, with 10 goals

Barça had decided the match against GOG before the break, when they led 25:14, then allowed the Danish side to get closer

new arrival Aleks Vlah was Kielce’s top scorer in the more-than-dominant win against Kolstad; another match winner for the Polish club was his Slovenian compatriot, goalkeeper Klemen Ferlin

GROUP A

H2H: 3-1-4

Top scorers: Valero Rivera 7/7 (HBC Nantes), Mathias Gidsel 10/15, Tim Freihöfer 7/8 (Füchse Berlin)

What a difference four days makes: Last Saturday, in the first match after sacking coach Jaron Siewert and sports director Stefan Kretzschmar, Füchse Berlin were shocked by SC Magdeburg, losing 39:32 on home ground in the Bundesliga. But in the rematch of this year’s EHF Champions League semi-final, the German side were back on track in an impressive way. In the first international match of new head coach Nicolej Krickau, Berlin were almost as dominant as in the 34:24 win in Cologne in June, especially looking at the second half.

The first 30 minutes were more or less equal, with Nantes taking a narrow advantage to the locker room. After the break, Berlin extended the gap minute by minute — and finally a 5:0 run from 25:23 to 30:23 decided the match. Despite a strong goalkeeper in Ivan Pesic, HBC Nantes could not come closer, as the Füchse goal machine was in full speed, again topped by last season’s top scorer Mathias Gidsel, who netted 10 times.