Blockbuster individual outings as Berlin and Plock start with powerful away wins
The second day of round 1 in the Machineseeker EHF Champions League 2025/26 saw goal fests, HBC Nantes missing the chance to avenge the lost 2024/25 semi-final against Füchse Berlin and another home defeat in the Szeged versus Plock record.
On the other hand, Barça and Kielce showed dominant performances on home ground, against two Scandinavian teams. Melvyn Richardson and Mathias Gidsel imprinted Thursday night’s action with 12 and 10 goals, respectively.
We made the difference at the beginning of the second half thanks to our fast breaks. We attacked much more directly, especially in the middle. We are still far away from our top performance in defence, but Lasse Ludwig had chances to secure saves. I am happy with the fight and high speed of the game.
We had a difficult return from the locker room. Berlin were ruthless on the fast break and transition play. They are the best in that area — it goes incredibly fast. Congratulations to them because they were the better team over the full 60 minutes. I wish we had managed to stay in the game a bit longer, because that five-goal deficit in just five minutes really hurt us. Yet we had a strong first half, in terms of intensity and commitment.
We’re keeping our feet firmly on the ground. This was only the first match. There are still a few things we need to improve. Even though many things went well for us today, it was thanks to 60 minutes of intense defense and support from our goalkeepers. The entire team looked very good, not just the goalkeepers. Handball is a team sport, and part of my job is to put each player on the court at the right moment.
Kielce played a great home game. Was obviously a strongest team today. We made too many mistakes. Our shot percentage was too weak to compete with a team like Kielce, especially playing away. It is very, very difficult to come back. We tried to fight back, but in the end they were a better team. I am very disappointed obviously. I have knowledge we weren’t good enough. We have to try hard and make our game better.
My Champions League debut here in Palau was lacking for me in my first stint at Barça, so I’m really happy tonight. I knew everything was going to go well when the first shot went in.
In the first half we got stuck in all their traps, but we learnt for the second half and we played much better. Maybe we don’t play oponnents of this level every week in the Danish league, but we showed ourselves in the second half.