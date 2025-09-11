Nine countries are ready to make history and participate in the 2025 EHF Wheelchair Championship. Hosts Lithuania will be joined by Croatia, Portugal, Spain, Norway, the Netherlands, Hungary, France and Romania in the tournament.

In 2022, seven European nations plus India competed in the six-a-side 2022 World & European Wheelchair Handball Championship. Portugal took gold, with the Netherlands finishing second and Norway third.

Also in 2022, the Netherlands and Slovenia were the European representatives in the inaugural IHF Four-a-Side Wheelchair Handball World Championship. Slovenia took bronze behind Brazil and Egypt, with the Netherlands finishing fifth.

Wheelchair handball is a mixed sport, with at least one female player required on court at all times.

The draw for the 2025 EHF Wheelchair Championship is scheduled to take place on Tuesday 30 September 2025 at 11:00 CEST.

More details about the competition and schedule will be announced in due course.

Photo © Peter Spark / PhotoReport.in