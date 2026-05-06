Gidsel decides thriller to return Berlin to Cologne
Mathias Gidsel was the hero for Füchse Berlin in the Machineseeker EHF Champions League quarter-final thriller against One Veszprém HC. The three-time IHF World Player of the Year netted the final shot in the penalty shoot-out to send his side to the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 2026, after scoring 10 times in regular time.
I’ve never had any penalties in my career, that was a first, a crucial one. These two games were an absolutely amazing commercial for handball. They are an incredible team and both teams deserve to be in Cologne. Of course I’m proud that we go through, but I’m also very proud to be part of these two games.
To have two games like that, that’s why we’re athletes. We play sports to experience two games like that — two amazing games, everybody’s fighting, everybody’s putting his soul into the court for his teammates. We were enjoying the two games; in the end the bad side of the sport is that one team has to pass through. I’m really proud of what we gave from the beginning of the season until now, but especially these two games showed who we truly are.