After Veszprém won the first leg 35:34, Berlin held the aggregate advantage for much of the match – but were only able to win 31:30, as the Hungarian club’s comeback forced the shoot-out. But two good saves by Dejan Milosavljev, and a final perfect penalty from Gidsel, gave Berlin their second ticket to Cologne in two years and their third in total.

In contrast, Veszprém have been eliminated in the quarter-finals for the fourth straight time.

The draw for TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 2026 will take place on 12 May at 15:00 CEST, live on EHFTV and the Home of Handball YouTube channel.

QUARTER-FINALS, SECOND LEG

H2H: 5-0-3

First leg result: 34:35, Berlin won 69:68 on aggregate

Top scorers: Mathias Gidsel 11/14 (Füchse Berlin), Ahmed Hesham 8/15 (One Veszprém HC)