Barça reach 21st EHF Champions League semi-final

Last season, Barça were shaken in the second leg of the quarter-finals, as they lost against PICK Szeged at home — but on aggregate the away win was enough. In 2026, the 11-time EHF Champions League winners wanted to avoid a scenario like this.

After a shaky start against HBC Nantes, Barça took full control and decided the second leg early. It was their 15th win in 16 matches of this Machineseeker EHF Champions League season, only defeated by defending champions SC Magdeburg on home ground in the group phase.

Now, Barça are part of the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 for the 14th time, more than any other club. In the LANXESS arena, they have had triumphs and tears, winning the trophy five times, most recently in 2024, but also lost four finals and three semi-finals. They now prepare for their 21st semi-final, and another chance to raise the trophy.