Barça cruise to the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 2026
The record champions have made it again to Cologne. After winning the first leg of the Machineseeker EHF Champions League quarter-finals last week 32:30 against HBC Nantes, Barça continued with a commanding home victory and cruised to the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 2026.
Today we were really amazing especially in the second half in our defence. I’m very proud of my team. We are back in Cologne after a great dislay and our fans were amazing. This is the DNA of this team.
It was a very difficult game for us; the first half we are alive, we are there, but in the second Barça play very very good and they deserve the victory.