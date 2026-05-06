Aalborg shaken, but secure Cologne ticket
After 120 close and thrilling minutes in the Machineseeker EHF Champions League 2025/26 quarter-finals against Sporting Clube de Portugal, Aalborg Håndbold have reached the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 in Cologne for the third time after 2021 and 2024.
Our amazing home court helped decide things for us today. For the majority of the second half we were leading, and should have closed it out much earlier before it got very nervous at the end. But we managed to stave them off, and I think today Niklas Landin showed why he is still one of the best goalkeepers in the world.
It was a very tough draw for us, we tried to stop their attack, but they played very well in the second half and were constantly leading by two or three goals. We could not tie things up and spent all of the second half trying to get closer. But with their experience and they way they play, they played really well in attack. We tried to get them, but must accept that today they were better.