The Danish champions won the duel in aggregate by the closest possible margin of one goal; after the 31:31 draw in Lisbon, they won 37:36 at home. Backed by Francisco ‘Kiko’ Costa, the Portuguese champions were almost equal, but ran out of time to complete a late comeback. As in 2025, when they were eliminated by HBC Nantes, the quarter-finals of the Machineseeker EHF Champions League were the end of their international journey.

The TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 draw will take place on 12 May at 15:00 CEST, live on EHFTV and the Home of Handball YouTube channel.

QUARTER-FINALS, SECOND LEG

H2H: 2-1-1

First leg result: 31:31, Aalborg won 68:67 on aggregate

Top scorers: Thomas Arnoldsen 10 (Aalborg Håndbold), Francisco Costa 13 (Sporting Clube de Portugal)

Player of the Match: Thomas Arnoldsen (Aalborg Håndbold)