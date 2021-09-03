Clash of the champions launches Match of the Week

The countdown to the new DELO EHF Champions League is well and truly on and the confirmation of Match of the Week for the opening three rounds will spark even more excitement.

The script has been set for a blockbuster start to the group phase with reigning champions Vipers Kristiansand visiting five-time champions and the dominant side of the past decade, Györi Audi ETO KC, on Saturday 11 September at 18:00 CEST.

Round 2 sees Odense Håndbold face Metz Handball on Saturday 18 September at 16:00 CEST, followed by Rostov-Don vs FTC-Rain Cargo Hungaria on Saturday 25 September at 16:00 CEST, two games which are bound to give us an insight into which of these contenders look best equipped for a title challenge this season.

All MOTW games will enjoy extensive coverage across all EHF Champions League social media channels as well as the live blog on eurohandball.com.

Match of the Week rounds 1 to 3

Round 1: Györi Audi ETO KC vs Vipers Kristiansand, Saturday 11 September at 18:00 CEST

Round 2: Odense Håndbold vs Metz Handball, Saturday 18 September at 16:00 CEST

Round 3: Rostov-Don vs FTC-Rain Cargo Hungaria, Saturday 25 September at 16:00 CEST