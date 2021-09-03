Granollers and Valur take first leg initiative

The second weekend of action in the European League Men began with two very different victories on Friday evening.

While the double-header in Croatia hangs very much in the balance, the one in Granollers is all but over at the halfway mark.

EUROPEAN LEAGUE MEN - QUALIFICATION ROUND 1

RK Porec vs Valur Iceland 18:22 (8:15)

Valur set the tone in the first half, roaring into a 5:0 lead early on

two direct red cards for Porec's Lucijan Krajcar and Matija Radakovic in the fist half did not help their cause

while ill-discipline remained an issue, the home side did fight back in the second half to give themselves a fighting chance in Saturday's second leg

HC Prolet 62 vs Fraikin BM. Granollers 21:36 (11:16)