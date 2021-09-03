EHF European League
Granollers and Valur take first leg initiative
The second weekend of action in the European League Men began with two very different victories on Friday evening.
While the double-header in Croatia hangs very much in the balance, the one in Granollers is all but over at the halfway mark.
EUROPEAN LEAGUE MEN - QUALIFICATION ROUND 1
RK Porec vs Valur Iceland 18:22 (8:15)
- Valur set the tone in the first half, roaring into a 5:0 lead early on
- two direct red cards for Porec's Lucijan Krajcar and Matija Radakovic in the fist half did not help their cause
- while ill-discipline remained an issue, the home side did fight back in the second half to give themselves a fighting chance in Saturday's second leg
HC Prolet 62 vs Fraikin BM. Granollers 21:36 (11:16)
- Prolet, in search of their first European win in 12 years, got off to a decent start and remained in touch with their hosts
- Granollers gave themselves a bit of a cushion with a late first-half flourish and picked up where they left off after the break, holding a 10-goal lead by the 41st minute
- Jose Maria Marquez had a stormer in the final quarter, scoring six of his nine goals today, as Granollers made their progression to round 2 all but certain