Cocks hungry for European success

Participants in the EHF Champions League group stage in 2018/19 and 2019/20, Cocks have seen ups and downs in recent seasons. However, the team from Riihimäki have remained a dominant force in Finland, and now their goal is to translate their domestic success into solid results in the EHF European League Men.

Main facts

Cocks qualified for the EHF European League Men after they won the Finnish league in 2020/21, confidently defeating Dicken in the final series

last season, they played in the EHF European Cup Men but lost to RK Gorenje Velenje in round 3

the Finnish side played in the EHF Champions League group stage twice before, finishing fifth on the table both times

in January 2021, head coach Boris Dvorsek was replaced by Kaj Kekki, who is still at the helm

four players left the club in summer, while five joined

Main question: Are Cocks stronger than last season?

In the 2020/21 season, Cocks were seen among the favourites in the EHF European Cup Men, yet the team lost to RK Gorenje Velenje as early as round 3. They also stood behind Dicken in the Finnish league table midway through the season, but the situation improved when coach Boris Dvorsek was replaced by Kai Kekki in January.

In the past, 58-year-old Kekki had a very successful spell at Riihimäki, winning four straight Finnish league titles between 2012 and 2016. Last season he managed to lead the team to another title.

While Kekki is still at the helm, the squad has changed somewhat and the new signings are expected to do better than their predecessors, so Cocks hope to put on a strong showing in the EHF European League Men.

“Playing in Europe is my biggest motivation in the new season. During the pre-season, it kept me working more and more, as you must be at your top level against the top teams,” said team captain Teemu Tamminen.

Under the spotlight: Teemu Tamminen

The left wing is already a legend in Riihimäki, as he has been playing for Cocks for his entire career, since 2006. At some point, he received an offer from Germany, but the transfer to HSG Wetzlar fell through and Tamminen continued to lead Cocks to multiple domestic titles. In 2015 and 2016, he was elected the Finnish Handballer of the Year, and the 34-year-old remains an important player and a good example for the young generation at Cocks.

How they rate themselves

In the new season, Cocks are determined to enjoy success not only in Finland, but also on the European stage.

“We have been waiting for a long time during the pandemic to get hard-level games back to Riihimäki, so we are very hungry for success. The guys have made a lot of work during the summer, so they are for sure willing to give their 100 per cent in every game, and the expectations are high accordingly,” said club president Jari Viita.

Speaking about the importance of European matches for his team, he added: “Of course it is the main goal and the most important games in the season, so it goes without saying that their significance is big. I’m also happy that we can offer great handball events to our fans.”

Did you know?

In recent years, Cocks have had a lot of players from the former Soviet Union, but now that number has decreased as Lithuanian goalkeeper Giedrius Morkunas returned to his homeland and the Belarusian duo Aliaksandr Tsitou and Evgeny Semenov moved to HIFK.

At the same, the Finnish team turned their eyes to the Turkish market, signing centre back Onur Ersin from Besiktas and right back Özgür Sarak from Slovenia's RK Trimo Trebnje. In addition, Croatian Josip Buljubasic, who also has Turkish citizenship, moved from Besiktas.

What the numbers say

Since 2006, Cocks have been dominant in the Finnish league, winning 12 titles. The team from Riihimäki failed to take the domestic title only in 2011 and 2012, when they finished second and third, respectively, and in 2020 when the championship was not finished due to the Covid-19 situation.

Arrivals and departures

Arrivals: Joakim Angjelovski (Vardar), Josip Buljubasic (Besiktas), Ozgur Sarak (RK Trimo Trebnje), Onur Ersin (Besiktas), Adrian Tenghea (CSM Fagaras)

Departures: Giedrius Morkunas (VHS Sviesa), Ignacy Bak (Qadsia Club), Aliaksandr Tsitou (HIFK), Evgeny Semenov (HIFK), Stefano Arcieri (Handball Siena)

Past achievements

EHF Champions League:

Group phase (2): 2018/19, 2019/20

Qualification (2): 2016/17, 2017/18

EHF Cup:

Group phase (2): 2016/17, 2017/18

Qualification round 1 (1): 2015/16

Challenge Cup:

Quarter-final (2): 2013/14, 2014/15

Finnish championship: 12 titles (2007–10, 2013–19, 2021)

Finnish Cup: 10 titles (2007, 2008, 2010, 2011, 2013, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019)

Baltic league: four titles (2016, 2017, 2018, 2019)