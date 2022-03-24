CoH issues preliminary measures, rejects Russian requests

Reference is made to the submissions filed by the Russian Handball Federation and the club CSKA (RUS) before the EHF Court of Handball against the EHF Executive Committee’s decision, dated 28 February 2022, suspending the Russian Handball Federation and its protagonists from participating in all EHF activities until further notice.

The EHF Court of Handball has issued preliminary measures, rejecting the requests of the Russian Handball Federation and the club to suspend the effect of the decision of the EHF Executive Committee for the duration of the proceedings.

The EHF Court of Handball underlined that the preliminary measures have been issued upon the Russian Handball Federation’s and the CSKA’s requests and due to the urgency, but recalled that a decision regarding the open legal proceedings will be released at a later stage upon the regular procedures of the Court of Handball.

Consequently, the decision of the EHF Executive Committee remains in force and the Russian Handball Federation and its protagonists continue to be suspended from participation in all EHF activities.