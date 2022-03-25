Familiar foes meet in crunchtime play-offs

Three double-headers will determine the future of this season’s EHF Champions League Women, with the play-offs set to decide two quarter-finalists to join Györi Audi ETO KC, Team Esbjerg, Vipers Kristiansand and CSM Bucuresti in the next stage.

While the winner between Dortmund and Metz Handball will progress directly to the EHF FINAL4, Odense, Brest, FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria and Krim Mercator Ljubljana are targeting the two quarter-final berths. Odense will face Brest and Hungarian champions FTC will meet an old foe in RK Krim Mercator.

Alongside the top-ranked teams in the groups, who earned direct passage to the quarter-finals, CSM Bucuresti progressed to the quarter-finals directly, as the play-off tie against CSKA was cancelled. Rostov-Don, the second-placed side in group A, were also eliminated from the competition.

PLAY-OFFS, FIRST LEG

MOTW: Krim Mercator Ljubljana (SLO) vs FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria (HUN)

Saturday 26 March, 16:00 CET, live on EHFTV