Comeback kings meet in second semi-final

The second semi-final at the Men’s EHF EURO 2022 pits the competition’s two most-titled teams against each other, with record champions Sweden aiming for their fifth final while France target their fourth.

Like the earlier semi-final, it is a rematch of the battle in the same stage at the World Championship one year ago, when Sweden shocked France to return to the final for the first time in 20 years. France ended up ranking fourth — only their fourth lost medal after reaching the semi-finals 25 times across all major championships.

SEMI-FINAL

France vs Sweden

Friday 28 January, 20:30 CET, live on EHFTV