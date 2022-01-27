Defending title holders against world champions

The current holders of every major title are among those fighting for the trophy at the Men’s EHF EURO 2022 — defending EURO champions Spain, world champions Denmark, and Olympic champions France — and two of them will meet in the first semi-final in Budapest on Friday night.

It is the third semi-final between Spain and Denmark in the last year, and the history is in overwhelming favour of the Scandinavian side.

SEMI-FINAL

Spain vs Denmark

Friday 28 January, 18:00 CET, live on EHFTV