Comeback queens Odense stun Bietigheim
Danish champions Odense Håndbold had yet another excellent comeback in the second half to take a crucial 27:24 win against Bietigheim to finish 2022 in third place in the standings.
GROUP A
SG BBM Bietigheim (GER) vs Odense Håndbold (DEN) 24:27 (16:13)
- the hosts ended the first half with a 5:1 run, allowing Odense only one goal in the last 11 minutes, and it seemed to have the potential to become a game-winning run
- however, Odense bounced back in the second half and engineered their own 6:2 run to wrestle back the lead, thanks to an excellent defensive performance, while right back Dione Housheer had three goals in this span
- Hungarian goalkeeper Melinda Szikora had a huge first half, delivering an excellent performance, with 11 saves for a 45 per cent saving efficiency, but she faltered in the second half
- Odense’s leftback, Lois Abbingh was back on the court, making her debut in this season of the EHF Champions League Women after having given birth in September
- the Danish side secured their fifth win in a row to finish 2022, extending their largest-ever winning streak in the European premium competition
- after starting the season with a six-game unbeaten streak, Bietigheim are now on a four-game winless streak, as the tide has seriously turned for the German champions
Amazing comeback delivers Odense fresh win
How the tide has turned! After the first four games this season, Bietigheim looked to be in clear control of their destiny and had a six-point advantage over Odense. Now, after two losses against the Danish side, Odense have a two-point advantage over Bietigheim to end 2022 in third place and propel themselves into contention for a quarter-finals berth.
It took a combination of grit and excellent defence to deliver this win, which was another masterstroke of a comeback that left their opponents stunned, similar to their win two weeks ago against Krim.
Odense are sure to feel sorry that this year ends now, as they are on a 10-game winning streak in all competitions, finishing the year on a huge high.
SG BBM played a great game in the first half. We came out better from the dressing room in the second half and were able to prevail.
From the 15th to the 30th minute we had a phase where we defended well and warned better. After half-time there was no pace and no flexibility. We couldn't find a solution. We wanted to stay level and fight for 3rd place in the group. Odense simply had the better performance in two games.