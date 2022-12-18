Comeback queens Odense stun Bietigheim

Amazing comeback delivers Odense fresh win

How the tide has turned! After the first four games this season, Bietigheim looked to be in clear control of their destiny and had a six-point advantage over Odense. Now, after two losses against the Danish side, Odense have a two-point advantage over Bietigheim to end 2022 in third place and propel themselves into contention for a quarter-finals berth.

It took a combination of grit and excellent defence to deliver this win, which was another masterstroke of a comeback that left their opponents stunned, similar to their win two weeks ago against Krim.

Odense are sure to feel sorry that this year ends now, as they are on a 10-game winning streak in all competitions, finishing the year on a huge high.