Comfortable victory keeps Hungary’s perfect streak

Comfortable victory keeps Hungary’s perfect streak

EHF / Iulia Burnei
06 December 2024, 22:00

The co-hosts of the Women’s EHF EURO 2024 had a reason to celebrate on Friday evening following a 31:21 victory over Poland in the second match of the main round. Supported by a packed arena in Debrecen, the Hungarians cruised past the Polish side to remain unbeaten in the competition.

With zero points and a negative record against Hungary at the EHF EURO — no wins in the previous three encounters — Poland arrived in this match as clear underdogs. With an unstoppable offensive power, strengthened by the likes of Petra Vamos and Katrin Klujber, Hungary imposed themselves from the beginning and prevented the Polish side from taking the lead.

GROUP I

Hungary vs Poland 31:21 (17:9)

  • Poland started the game with their classic seven-against-six play, but Hungary kept sharp and benefited from an empty net, scoring three easy goals
  • Paulina Wdowiak had a fantastic first half saving 50 per cent of the shots that went her way, including two penalty throws; despite this, the Hungarian offence only grew stronger and at half-time they were already leading by eight
  • right after the break the gap quickly widened to 10, but a series of mistakes on the co-host’s side helped Poland reduce the advantage by three goals; helped by a few crucial saves from Blanka Böde-Bíró, Hungary managed to maintain a safe distance until the end
  • in a low scoring match for the Polish side, Aleksandra Rosiak scored four times and climbed to the all-time top five scorers of her team at the EHF EURO with a total of 38, leapfrogging Aleksandra Pawelska
  • Petra Vamos added eight goals to her tally and received the Player of the Match, presented by Grundfos

Fierce offence key to Hungary’s success

Following their fifth win in the same number of matches, Hungary are a force not to be reckoned with, and that is partly due to their impressive performance in offence.

From the start of the Women’s EHF EURO 2024, the co-hosts have managed to win with a six-goal lead or more each time.

Katrin Klujber is the top scorer of the team with 27 goals, but on Friday night she was outshone by 24-year-old Petra Vamos, who scored eight times out of 10 shots. Her performance tonight helped Hungary tie their biggest win in this EHF EURO edition so far, with 10 goals — they previously beat North Macedonia 29:19 in the preliminary round.

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

EURO24W Hungary Vs. Poland 97A5779 AH
We were preparing for a tough game today and it was kind of a new situation because we had to play two matches in two days without rest, but our stamina was good and it was a physical advantage on our side.
Vlagyimir Golovin
Head coach, Hungary
EURO24W Hungary Vs. Poland MAL4784 AM
We showed that maybe we don't have the quality all over and we don't have the same power as at the start of the tournament, especially the one that we had in the game against Spain. We are struggling when we meet teams like this.
Arne Senstad
Head coach, Poland
EURO24W Hungary Vs. Poland MAL4193 AM
EURO24W Hungary Vs. Poland 97A5547 AH
Axel Heimken/kolektiff
EURO24W Hungary Vs. Poland 97A5358 AH
Axel Heimken/kolektiff
EURO24W Hungary Vs. Poland 97A5403 AH
Axel Heimken/kolektiff
EURO24W Hungary Vs. Poland 97A5306 AH
Axel Heimken/kolektiff
EURO24W Hungary Vs. Poland MAL3843 AM
Anze Malovrh/kolektiff
EURO24W Hungary Vs. Poland MAL4357 AM
Anze Malovrh/kolektiff
EURO24W Hungary Vs. Poland MAL4450 AM
Anze Malovrh/kolektiff
EURO24W Hungary Vs. Poland MAL5052 AM
Anze Malovrh/kolektiff
EURO24W Hungary Vs. Poland MAL5126 AM
Anze Malovrh/kolektiff

Photos © EHF/kolektiff

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

EURO24W France Vs. Montenegro MAL3660 AM
Previous Article Dominant win takes France closer to a semi-final ticket
EURO24W Sweden Vs. Romania MAL2992 AM
Next Article Summary: Romania surprise as France and Hungary win again

Latest news

More News