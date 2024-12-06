14:25

After main round round 1, here's an update on the outstanding players of the tournament so far. Make sure you download the Home of Handball app so you're able to vote for the All-star Team - voting opens on 12 December.

13:35

The teams and players are hitting lots of milestones in this 16th Women's EHF EURO!

Angela Malestein’s reaction when she was told she reached the 100 #ehfeuro goals milestone together with Lois Abbingh 🇳🇱😂#ehfeuro2024 #catchthespirit @Handbal_NL pic.twitter.com/0LzhDAqGqG — EHF EURO (@EHFEURO) December 6, 2024

13:10

Today's stat of the day: an outstanding 62.5 per cent of the penalties on her goal have been saved by Swedish goalkeeper Johanna Bundsen so far, by far the most in the competition. Overall Sweden’s goalkeepers lead the competition with 54.6 per cent of all penalties saved. Today they will face their toughest opponents so far, as Romania’s penalty-takers stand at 86.7 per cent, which is third best among the teams left in the competition.

12:55

Today's games will show the level of endurance the teams have, with all six group I sides playing again following yesterday's main round openers. (Those making the final weekend do get an extra day at the end of the main round). Here's what Poland's coach Arne Senstad had to say about the challenge after yesterday's match.