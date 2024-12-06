Live blog: Romania hold half-time lead vs Sweden

06 December 2024, 12:00

The Women's EHF EURO 2024 main round is here, and action continues on Friday with three games from group I in Debrecen.

14:55

For the first time, this Women's EHF EURO All-star Team, presented by Lidl, will have a category for best young player. We've picked out some of the standout young performers so far, some of which could be in the running for the award!

EHF EURO

Six young players standing out at the EHF EURO 2024

FEATURE: Several players aged 21 and under have been demanding attention with their performances at the Women’s EHF EURO 2024

today, 1 hours ago

14:25

After main round round 1, here's an update on the outstanding players of the tournament so far. Make sure you download the Home of Handball app so you're able to vote for the All-star Team - voting opens on 12 December.

 

 

13:35

The teams and players are hitting lots of milestones in this 16th Women's EHF EURO!

 

 

13:10

Today's stat of the day: an outstanding 62.5 per cent of the penalties on her goal have been saved by Swedish goalkeeper Johanna Bundsen so far, by far the most in the competition. Overall Sweden’s goalkeepers lead the competition with 54.6 per cent of all penalties saved. Today they will face their toughest opponents so far, as Romania’s penalty-takers stand at 86.7 per cent, which is third best among the teams left in the competition.

12:55

Today's games will show the level of endurance the teams have, with all six group I sides playing again following yesterday's main round openers. (Those making the final weekend do get an extra day at the end of the main round). Here's what Poland's coach Arne Senstad had to say about the challenge after yesterday's match.

It’s not easy with one game on the day after, my girls are not used to playing so many games in such a short time. It’s the same story for Hungary for sure, but today it didn’t look like we have this energy, so we need to do some things right for tomorrow and prepare for the Hungarians, they are really strong.
Arne Senstad
Head coach, Poland

12:35

Although Thursday did not produce a lot of really high-scoring games, there were plenty of high-quality goals to marvel at: these were the top five.

 

12:20

In the first day of the main round the goalkeepers were once again on top form - enjoy the best five saves of Thursday's action.


12:00

It's all about Debrecen today, with main round group I playing their second games from 15:30 CET onwards. Find out what's in store in today's preview.

EHF EURO

France and Hungary aim to stay unbeaten in Debrecen

GROUP I PREVIEW: One day after the start of the main round in Debrecen, the teams continue the battle for semi-final tickets

today, 6 hours ago
