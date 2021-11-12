Cool Kielce are red hot in power ranking

The group phase of the EHF Champions League Men 2021/22 is approaching its halfway point.

The current two-week break allowed us to put all 16 clubs under the microscope and rank the best 10 teams based on their performances in the first six rounds.

10. FC Porto

The rebuilding process is going well in Portugal. After losing key players such as Miguel Martins and Andre Gomes in the summer, Porto had a tough start to the season but recovered well with a win against SG Flensburg-Handewitt and a surprise draw with Barça in round 6. Their schedule before Christmas, however, is a challenging one, including a double-header against PSG.

9. Paris Saint-Germain HB

Five points from six matches is far from satisfying for PSG, who have been remarkably struggling in away games. They took only one point back to Paris from four away matches so far, getting a draw at Flensburg, and losing against Kielce, Barça and Veszprém. While Vincent Gérard has delivered stunning performances between the posts, many other players will need to step it up.

8. Pick Szeged

Twice did the Hungarian side take points in unexpected situations, after trailing in Kiel and Montpellier. However, Szeged also suffered a home loss to Elverum Handball in round 4 when everyone expected them to confirm their good September form. All in all, Juan Carlos Pastor’s team could have done better – but also worse. The next four games will tell us where they really stand.

7. Aalborg Håndbold

After winning only one away game so far – in Zagreb – it is evident that Aalborg’s strength is in their home arena, where they won three out of three. Missing Aron Palmarsson for the first three games and Mikael Aggefors since the opening match hasn’t helped last season’s finalists. Aalborg play against Kiel twice in the next two rounds, which will tell a lot about the direction they are going in this group.

6. Elverum Handball

For a side that lost so many players this summer, Elverum are doing well. They dropped a point in Zagreb but have since recorded three straight wins, including away games in Szeged and Brest. An earlier defeat in Kiel is their only loss so far. Centre back Tobias Grøndahl, scoring 36 goals, has been one of the standout players of the first six rounds. If Elverum keep it up, they have no worries about reaching the play-offs.