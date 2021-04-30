Countdown: Checking in on the DELO EHF FINAL4 teams

Brest Bretagne Handball: All eyes on a sweet farewell

Brest have established themselves as the team to beat in France, with a superb aggregate win against Metz in the quarter-finals.

Facing reigning champions Győr in the semi-finals will not be an easy task for the French side, but Brest have given the Hungarian powerhouse a run for their money in the past, drawing three of the last four games and losing only once, by the slightest of margins, 29:28.

Brest were back in the French domestic league this week, taking a 26:24 win in the play-offs against Chambray and an eye on their second title after the one won in 2012, whilst also securing a French Cup final berth last weekend with a 29:23 win in the semi-final against rivals Metz.

Coach Laurent Bezeau will say his goodbye after an eight-year stint on Brest’s bench following the DELO EHF FINAL4 in Budapest. The DELO EHF FINAL4 will also see the last European competition matches with Brest for the top goal scorer of the Champions League 2020/21, Ana Gros, as she will move to CSKA next summer.

Brest are still brimming with confidence, despite missing left back Kalidiatou Niakate due to a season-ending injury suffered against Metz in the quarter-finals