Polish buzzer-beater shocks Slovenia

Today’s ninth and final EHF EURO 2022 qualifier was the most thrilling one. The Polish players needed a few moments before they realised they had won this crucial duel against Slovenia, when the referees allowed Michal Daszek’s buzzer-beating goal for the 27:26 victory.

Having six points on their account, Poland are just one point below the Netherlands and Slovenia and have their fate in their hands again, while Slovenia are guaranteed qualification.

GROUP 5

Poland vs Slovenia 27:26 (12:10)

Slovenia did not lead once in the first half, but the biggest Polish advantage was two goals, including at the break (12:10)

right after the break, the visitors took the upper hand for some minutes, but from minute 37 onwards were playing catch-up again

However, Poland could not cast Slovenia off, and it looked like ending in a draw when Domen Novak equalised at 26:26 five seconds before the buzzer

but finally, this was enough for Michal Daszek to run through the Slovenian defence and score the winners’ strike

Slovenia have the easier task in their final qualifier, hosting Turkey (still on zero points), while Poland face a Dutch challenge



Slovenia through despite losing to Poland

Despite Thursday's result, Slovenia are guaranteed to progress whatever happens in the final round. They cannot finish lower than second in the group as they have better head-to-head results against both Poland and the Netherlands.



However, both Poland and the Netherlands could also still progress to the final tournament. The four best third-ranked teams will book their tickets for the EHF EURO 2022 on the final day of qualification on Sunday – but only the results against the teams ranked first and second will be taken into account. As both Poland and the Netherlands have taken points against Slovenia, they could both make it through.