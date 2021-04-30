Vote for the All-star Team presented by DELO

Voting for the DELO EHF Champions League 2020/21 All-star Team, presented by the Delo Group, is now open!

Fans have the choice between 60 individuals across 10 positions to make their final selection, with all of the playing positions represented in the All-star Team as well as best defender, best young player and best coach.

The nominees were chosen in part by the 16 head coaches in the competition this season, title sponsor the Delo Group and the EHF network of journalists across Europe.

All 16 teams that played in the competition this season are featured among the nominees, and 28 of the nominees will be on court at the DELO EHF FINAL4. The four semi-finalist coaches are also nominated.

Voting is open until 27 May and the All-star Team will be announced on 28 May on the eve of the DELO EHF FINAL4 in Budapest on 29 and 30 May.

Aside from the best young player and coach, all those chosen in the 2019/20 All-star Team have been nominated for the Team again: goalkeeper Amandine Leynaud (Györ), left wing Sanna Solberg-Isaksen (Esbjerg), left back Cristina Neagu (CSM Bucuresti), centre back Stine Oftedal (Györ), line player Asma Elghaoui (Valcea), right back Anna Vyakhireva (Rostov-Don), right wing Jovanka Radicevic (Buducnost) and best defender Eduarda Amorim (Györ).

In 2019/20, FTC back Noemi Hafra scooped the best young player award. This season, her FTC teammate Katrin Klujber is among the nominees for that position. Last season’s All-star Team coach was Emmanuel Mayonnade (Metz Handball).