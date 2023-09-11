As a result for the wrong implementation of TV graphics, the quality of the TV signal, and the placement of unauthorised advertisement in the context of a Men’s EHF EURO 2024 Qualifiers Phase 2 match between Israel and Czech Republic, played on 16 October 2022, the EHF Court of Handball had decided that the Israel Handball Association shall pay an overall fine of €12.500. €6.500 were imposed on a suspended basis, subject to a two-year probationary period.

After an appeal made by the Federation, the EHF Court of Appeal has issued its decision, partially upholding the original ruling made by the EHF Court of Handball. The amount of the original fine stays the same, but €9.500 have been imposed on a suspended basis. To underline the preventive aspect, the probation period has been increased to three years starting from the date of the decision.

A dispute regarding the decision of the EHF Court of Appeal may be brought to the European Handball Court of Arbitration (ECA) within 21 days.