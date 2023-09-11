Young guns flying on the wings of Lazarov's winning mentality

"We have big ambitions as a team and we are going to use each and every match to give our best and present ourselves in the best possible way. Our coach is a born winner and an undisputed legend," ," says Gjorgiev.

"We work great together as the coach actively tries to instill the winning mentality among us, and we are extremely happy that we have the opportunity to learn from his experience during the training sessions and the matches. Building trust between us, as players and as a coaching staff, is a process that we work on every day, and I am honoured and proud to be the captain of such a young team with great potential to grow."

However, even though the club's main aim is to develop talented domestic players, over the summer a couple of experienced foreign faces joined HC Alkaloid, with one of them being Arnaud Bingo. The soon-to-be 36-year-old played in multiple EHF club competitions wearing the shirt of a few French and Portuguese teams. The other international signing is Cuban goalkeeper Alejandro Romero Carreras who left Pauc Handball to help Blagojche Trajkoski and Ivan Galevski between the posts.

"HC Alkaloid is a team that has a lot of potential with very young players full of talent and professionalism, and they were able to prove it by finishing as runners-up in the Macedonian Super League in front of HC Vardar 1961. It was obvious for me to accept the offer to join the club, and from Kiril especially, since we know each other and played against each other in the French's Starligue multiple times. It is a pleasure for me today to wear this jersey and to defend the colours of the club," says Bingo.