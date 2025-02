The French Handball Federation failed to report a transfer to the EHF and therefore illegally issued a playing permit for the respective player.

The EHF Court of Handball found that these circumstances clearly violated the applicable IHF and EHF regulations. Hence, the Court of Handball decided to impose on the federation a fine of €2,000 for the failure to report the complete transfer and a fine of €2,000 for the illegal issuance of the playing permit.

An appeal may be filed with the EHF Court of Appeal within seven days.